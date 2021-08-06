Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

