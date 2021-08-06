BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given New €61.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC raised shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reissued an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.66.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

