BMO Capital Markets Raises Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $26.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,532,787 shares of company stock valued at $31,162,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

