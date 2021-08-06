BMO Capital Markets Raises Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$15.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$15.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,354. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$7.77 and a one year high of C$17.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

