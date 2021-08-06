BMO Capital Markets Raises Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,300.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,120.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $11.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,626.55. 412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,517.84. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,003.35 and a twelve month high of $1,692.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 108.97%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.