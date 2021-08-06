Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,517. The company has a current ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The stock has a market cap of $374.44 million, a PE ratio of -55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $13.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

