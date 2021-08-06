Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 391,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 685.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 245,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.52.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

