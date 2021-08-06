Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) PT Raised to $42.50 at B. Riley

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $30.00 to $42.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 122.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE BVH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

