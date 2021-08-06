Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Down 13.4%

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) dropped 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 5,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 196,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $755.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 528,282 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,272,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

