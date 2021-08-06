Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,082. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $755.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Several analysts have commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

