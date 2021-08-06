Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 342 ($4.47), with a volume of 93,796 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £280.57 million and a PE ratio of 20.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

