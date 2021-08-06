Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of BLMN opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

