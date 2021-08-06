Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00.
BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.54.
Shares of BLMN opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
