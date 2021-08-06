Bloom Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 16,958 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,591% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,003 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock worth $6,716,376. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,489 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 150,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.