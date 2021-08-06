Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 3.49.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,836,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.