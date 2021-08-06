Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.
BE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 3.49.
In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $4,890,680.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,836,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
