Bloom Burton Lowers Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) to Hold

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) was downgraded by Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pediapharm in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Pediapharm stock opened at C$4.82 on Wednesday. Pediapharm has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

