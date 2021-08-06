Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002239 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and $3,767.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00040187 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00020032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009609 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,919,582 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

