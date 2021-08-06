BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Stake Increased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,675,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 235,973 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 14.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 44.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 388,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter valued at $12,249,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 184,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. 932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,672. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

