BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE:MHN opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $15.16.
