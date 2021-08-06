BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $15.87 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

