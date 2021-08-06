BitWhite (BTW) One Day Volume Hits $94,839.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $111,509.24 and approximately $94,839.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitWhite has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

