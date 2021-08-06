Bithao (BHAO) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bithao has a market cap of $11.53 million and $2.68 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.83 or 0.00874616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00097349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

