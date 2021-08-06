Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $37,172.44 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00047921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00112994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00145253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.85 or 0.99978782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.56 or 0.00799921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

