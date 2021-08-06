Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $419,737.63 and $37.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,324.44 or 1.00071692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.01128768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00340420 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.66 or 0.00406146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,164,053 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

