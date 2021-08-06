Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 13,261,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,767,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

