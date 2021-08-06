Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 5.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,778,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.26. 305,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

