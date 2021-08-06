Birch Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 670 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $236.72.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

