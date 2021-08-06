Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €34.30 ($40.35) and last traded at €34.60 ($40.71). Approximately 697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.00 ($41.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.83. The company has a market cap of $700.41 million and a PE ratio of -39.55.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

