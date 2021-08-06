BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Shares of BDSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 665,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,594. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.