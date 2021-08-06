BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.
Shares of BDSI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 665,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,594. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67.
BDSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
About BioDelivery Sciences International
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
