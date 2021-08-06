BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

BCRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 5,767,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,979. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

