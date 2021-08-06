BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.
BCRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 5,767,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,979. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.59.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.
