Bio-Techne Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $18.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $472.04. 572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,212. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $504.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.