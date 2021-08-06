Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stake Lowered by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 95.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,880,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $763.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $651.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $472.84 and a 52 week high of $766.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

