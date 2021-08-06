BinaryX 1-Day Volume Tops $4,704.00 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00014838 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $4,704.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001549 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.44 or 0.01234515 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,189 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,368 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

