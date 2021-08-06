Biglari (NYSE:BH) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of BH opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Biglari has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $188.50.
Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 50.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.
