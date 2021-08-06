Biglari (NYSE:BH) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Biglari (NYSE:BH) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BH opened at $167.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Biglari has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $188.50.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 43.75%.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $300.80 per share, with a total value of $705,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 19,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,772 over the last ninety days. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 50.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.

