Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,471.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,471 ($19.22) and last traded at GBX 1,455 ($19.01), with a volume of 160042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,447 ($18.91).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,357.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £4,338,000 ($5,667,624.77).

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

