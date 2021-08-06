Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Posts Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%.

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.95. 144,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,788. The stock has a market cap of $721.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $36.99.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,379. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.