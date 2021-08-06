BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.64. 4,893,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on BGCP. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

