BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%.
Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.64. 4,893,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.72. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.
About BGC Partners
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.
