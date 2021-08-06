Bfsg LLC Sells 9,493 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,034,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 40,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.28. 9,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,965. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $134.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

