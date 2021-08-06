Bfsg LLC Sells 221 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.81. The stock had a trading volume of 194,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.