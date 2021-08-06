Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,903. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Crocs stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,166. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

