Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $442.22. 110,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $443.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

