BetterBetting Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00055700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00864671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00096204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00041929 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

