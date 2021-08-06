Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to announce $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.71. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of BERY traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $64.00. 1,241,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.