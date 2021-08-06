Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.95

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 2010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,080 shares of company stock worth $215,122 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 577,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.