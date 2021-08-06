Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €88.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €88.00 ($103.53) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.60 ($94.82).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.35 ($87.47) on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 56.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

