BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Reaches Market Cap of $78.52 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $78.52 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Plair (PLA) traded 1,255,707.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00056381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.00879754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00097173 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

