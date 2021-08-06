Benchmark Protocol Price Reaches $1.25 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003068 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $12.63 million and $169,020.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00056874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00904156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00097917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042754 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 21,427,322 coins and its circulating supply is 10,097,355 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars.

