Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.68 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,423. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $949.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $47,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

