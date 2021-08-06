Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $673,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,563. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $91.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

