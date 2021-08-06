Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $6.90 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 2.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.30. 83,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,953. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

