Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $593,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,860. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

